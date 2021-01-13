Advertisement

Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April

Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - Royal Caribbean Group has suspended all sailings through the end of April.

The cruise line made the announcement on its website last week.

Royal Caribbean said the cancellations are necessary to continue to focus on a safe return to cruising.

Carnival and Princess cruises have already announced cancellations through the spring.

The cruise industry has been at a standstill since the pandemic forced it to stop sailings in March.

