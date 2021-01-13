NIU beats Akron on Beane game-winner in final seconds

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - It took all 40 minutes for Northern Illinois to earn its first conference win of the season Tuesday, as the Huskies topped Akron 67-65 at the NIU Convocation Center.

With the game tied at 65, junior Darius Beane hit a pull-up jumper with one second remaining in regulation to give NIU the win.

The victory was also the first collegiate win for interim head coach Lamar Chapman.

“I thought our guys played great,” said Chapman. “We were locked in from start-to-finish, we got good contributions from a little bit of everybody. Our starters stepped up, Trendon (Hankerson) was great on defense, our bigs did a great job of helping on ball screens and the overall effort of our guys, our energy, our togetherness and our toughness showed today in a hard-fought win against a good Akron team.”

Trendon Hankerson and Justin Lee led the way for the Huskies with 15 points each. Lee also recorded a game-high 11 rebounds and his first career double-double. Beane finished with six points, eight rebounds, and a career-high seven assists.

NIU (2-9, 1-5 MAC) is back on the road on Saturday, January 16 at Ball State. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. CT.

