Advertisement

NIU beats Akron on Beane game-winner in final seconds

Huskies’ interim head coach Lamar Chapman picks up his first collegiate coaching victory
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - It took all 40 minutes for Northern Illinois to earn its first conference win of the season Tuesday, as the Huskies topped Akron 67-65 at the NIU Convocation Center.

With the game tied at 65, junior Darius Beane hit a pull-up jumper with one second remaining in regulation to give NIU the win.

The victory was also the first collegiate win for interim head coach Lamar Chapman.

“I thought our guys played great,” said Chapman. “We were locked in from start-to-finish, we got good contributions from a little bit of everybody. Our starters stepped up, Trendon (Hankerson) was great on defense, our bigs did a great job of helping on ball screens and the overall effort of our guys, our energy, our togetherness and our toughness showed today in a hard-fought win against a good Akron team.”

Trendon Hankerson and Justin Lee led the way for the Huskies with 15 points each. Lee also recorded a game-high 11 rebounds and his first career double-double. Beane finished with six points, eight rebounds, and a career-high seven assists.

NIU (2-9, 1-5 MAC) is back on the road on Saturday, January 16 at Ball State. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Dave Syverson releases statement, opposes Illinois Criminal Reform bill

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton sets up a drill during an NHL hockey training...
Former IceHogs head coach Jeremy Colliton agrees to 2-year extension with Blackhawks
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Drop, ejection and penalties sink Bears in playoff loss
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, then-Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford watches...
Former Blackhawks, IceHogs goalie Corey Crawford announces retirement