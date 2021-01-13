Advertisement

McConnell rejects emergency session for trial

That means the Senate almost certainly won’t meet again until Jan. 19.
The spokesman says aides to the Kentucky Republican have told Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
The spokesman says aides to the Kentucky Republican have told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s staff that McConnell won’t agree to invoke powers calling senators into emergency session.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the House impeaches President Donald Trump, a Senate trial on whether to convict him of inciting insurrection seems all but certain to have to wait until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

That’s the word from a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The spokesman says aides to the Kentucky Republican have told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s staff that McConnell won’t agree to invoke powers calling senators into emergency session.

That means the Senate almost certainly won’t meet again until Jan. 19. That’s the day before Biden’s inauguration.

The House is set to vote later Wednesday on impeaching Trump, accusing him of rallying a violent mob of supporters to attack the Capitol last week.

