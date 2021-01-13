Advertisement

Man charged with illicit sexual conduct with a minor

Duffy has been in custody since his arrest on a criminal complaint on Nov. 18, 2020.
Winnebago Co. Inmate Search
Winnebago Co. Inmate Search(Winnebago Co. Inmate Search)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Lake in the Hills was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on charges of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Kevin R. Duffy, 35, was charged with four counts of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor who was 15-years-old and at least four years younger than Duffy, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to the indictment, Duffy traveled from Illinois to Kentucky on June 25, 2020, July 3, 2020, Aug. 5, 2020, and Oct. 1, 2020, with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with the minor. Duffy has been in custody since his arrest on a criminal complaint on Nov. 18, 2020.

Each count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor carries a maximum potential penalty of up to 30 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. If convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago 2 Office of the FBI. The Lake in the Hills Police Department assisted in the investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Dave Syverson releases statement, opposes Illinois Criminal Reform bill

Latest News

Travel agencies
Agencies expect travel to increase once vaccine is distributed
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is likely over much of the Stateline Thursday,...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/13/2021
After 36 years the Illinois House is under new leadership. Lawmakers elect Rep. Emanuel Chris...
Emanuel Chris Welch replaces Michael Madigan as Illinois’ Speaker of the House
American Red Cross continues giving 24/7 help during the holidays
State Farm matching American Red Cross donations up to $100K
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV