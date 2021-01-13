Man charged with illicit sexual conduct with a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Lake in the Hills was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on charges of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Kevin R. Duffy, 35, was charged with four counts of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor who was 15-years-old and at least four years younger than Duffy, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to the indictment, Duffy traveled from Illinois to Kentucky on June 25, 2020, July 3, 2020, Aug. 5, 2020, and Oct. 1, 2020, with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with the minor. Duffy has been in custody since his arrest on a criminal complaint on Nov. 18, 2020.

Each count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor carries a maximum potential penalty of up to 30 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. If convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago 2 Office of the FBI. The Lake in the Hills Police Department assisted in the investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.