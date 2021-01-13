Illinois State Police release latest Scott’s Law violations statistics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police release new data that shows the number of Scott’s Law violations remains high, and families of those killed in the line of duty urge people to move over.

Illinois State Trooper Kyle Deatherage died in 2012 during a traffic stop, after a driver who failed to move over hit and killed the trooper who had just stepped out of his squad car.

“He was so young and it was traumatic and we as a family are paying for that the trauma it effects our lives on the daily,” said Sarah Deatherage Steele, Trooper Deatherage’s widow. “I don’t wish it on anyone.”

Deatherage Steele says that tragic day will forever be sealed in her memory.

“There is no way to erase that feeling when you see two officers at your door,” said Deatherage. “It’s nauseating.”

Illinois adopted Scott’s Law in 2002 which requires drivers to move over for vehicles that display warning lights. The violation brings hefty fines, potentially a revoked license or jail time. This past year alone, District One, which covers Lee, Ogle, Whiteside and Carroll counties saw 48 violations.

Deatherage Steele encourages all drivers to remain alert, slow down, and move over.

“Whoever that is on the side of the road is someone’s family and it could be yours,” said Deatherage Steele.

