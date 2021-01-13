Advertisement

Illinois State Police release latest Scott’s Law violations statistics

New ISP data shows ‘move over’ violations remain high.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police release new data that shows the number of Scott’s Law violations remains high, and families of those killed in the line of duty urge people to move over.

Illinois State Trooper Kyle Deatherage died in 2012 during a traffic stop, after a driver who failed to move over hit and killed the trooper who had just stepped out of his squad car.

“He was so young and it was traumatic and we as a family are paying for that the trauma it effects our lives on the daily,” said Sarah Deatherage Steele, Trooper Deatherage’s widow. “I don’t wish it on anyone.”

Deatherage Steele says that tragic day will forever be sealed in her memory.

“There is no way to erase that feeling when you see two officers at your door,” said Deatherage. “It’s nauseating.”

Illinois adopted Scott’s Law in 2002 which requires drivers to move over for vehicles that display warning lights. The violation brings hefty fines, potentially a revoked license or jail time. This past year alone, District One, which covers Lee, Ogle, Whiteside and Carroll counties saw 48 violations.

Deatherage Steele encourages all drivers to remain alert, slow down, and move over.

“Whoever that is on the side of the road is someone’s family and it could be yours,” said Deatherage Steele.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Dave Syverson releases statement, opposes Illinois Criminal Reform bill

Latest News

Travel agencies
Agencies expect travel to increase once vaccine is distributed
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is likely over much of the Stateline Thursday,...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/13/2021
After 36 years the Illinois House is under new leadership. Lawmakers elect Rep. Emanuel Chris...
Emanuel Chris Welch replaces Michael Madigan as Illinois’ Speaker of the House
American Red Cross continues giving 24/7 help during the holidays
State Farm matching American Red Cross donations up to $100K
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV