Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Senate and now the House has passed House Bill 3653, the Criminal Justice Reform bill that has been met with resistance by local law enforcement officials.

First, on Wednesday morning, during an overnight session, the Illinois Senate voted to approve. The bill, as passed in the Senate, would eliminate cash bail, eliminate chokeholds as a viable method of restraint for law enforcement, and require all officers to have body cameras at all times.

The bill now heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk, where it awaits a signature. State Representative Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) issued a statement following final passage of House Bill 3653 in the Illinois House of Representatives. Rep. Sosnowski serves the 69th District which includes portions of Winnebago and Boone Counties.

“I voted on behalf of our men and women in law enforcement against this dangerous legislation that will unfortunately make our communities less safe. This bill threatens cuts in funding for public safety budgets; allows officers to be punished or fired based on anonymous and unsubstantiated or unverifiable complaints; lets politicians dictate police training; allows dangerous offenders to more easily go back on the streets prior to trial; and plays election politics by taking funds from communities with prisons. This legislation was rushed through without input from law enforcement at literally the 11th hour with short debate.  More rushed legislation from the Springfield Majority.  We need to have serious discussion about police reform with the men and women who actually deal with dangerous criminals on a day-to-day basis. If the Springfield leadership was interested in an open and transparent process, together we could have come up with better solutions. I am deeply concerned about public safety and the ability of our law enforcement agencies to do their jobs in the wake of this bill’s passage,” Rep. Sosnowski said.

Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Dave Syverson releases statement, opposes Illinois Criminal Reform bill

