IDPH: 5,862 new COVID-19 cases, fewer than 100 deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID cases and related deaths continues on a downward trend in Illinois, with 5,862 new cases and an additional 97 deaths.

The state’s health department also reported that more than 703,500 COVID vaccine doses have been administered, including to providers in Chicago.

On Tuesday, the state reported 6,642 new COVID cases and another 117 deaths.

As of Wednesday, IDPH reported a total of 1,046,030 COVID cases, including 17,840 deaths. As of Tuesday night, 3,642 were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of that number, 749 patients were in the ICU and 386 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 6–12 dropped to 7.3 percent and continues to trend downward. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 6–12, 2021 is 8.3 percent.

384,658 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Illinois - Public Health Officials Announce 5,862 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/a7XGMo16tW — IDPH (@IDPH) January 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.