Funeral for Boone Co. K9 Loki scheduled Saturday

The sheriff’s office will live stream the ceremony on its Facebook page.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A funeral ceremony for Boone County Sheriff’s K9 Loki will take place Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will take place in front of the Boone County Public Safety Building, 615 North Main St. in Belvidere. The sheriff’s office will live stream the ceremony on its Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is strongly encouraged not to attend.

At 9:15 am, an escort team will pick up K9 Loki at the Emergency Vet Care Clinic of Rockford. The team will escort K9 Loki to South University Drive, just east of Show Place 16.

At 9:30 am, from South University Drive, a police procession will escort K9 Loki to the Public Safety Building. The processional route will be east on Business 20, south on North State Street, east on Madison Street and north on North Main Street.

Fundraisers have been made in honor of Loki. One GoFundMe has been made, currently at $2,685 of a $5,000 goal and another GoFundMe was made with $1,330 raised out of $15,000.

