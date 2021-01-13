Following 2021’s first sun Tuesday, clouds, dense fog on track to return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - How great was it to see the sun shining Tuesday? It was, indeed, a sight for sore eyes, after having been noticeably absent throughout 2021′s opening days. In fact, our colleagues at the National Weather Service report that, prior to Tuesday, 100% of daytime observations had been reported as either being cloudy or mostly cloudy since December 29!

Sun’s triumphant return Tuesday not surprisingly coincided with the warmest temperatures of 2021 to date. It’s also the continuation of an unseasonably mild pattern that’s seen each of January’s twelve days above normal in the temperature department, as well as a streak of 18 straight days at or above normal dating back to just after Christmas.

Unfortunately, sun’s not here for the long haul, as a return to grayer skies are ahead in the coming days. Before then, though, fog may be a player in our area’s weather. Snowmelt that had taken place Tuesday underneath the sunny skies has infused more moisture into the low levels of our atmosphere. That, along with winds expected to diminish in time will allow for fog to form in at least patchy fashion. How dense the fog will be will depend heavily on just how long our skies will remain clear. Should they stay clear for the next several hours, widespread dense fog would be likely, while an earlier arrival of clouds may delay the fog some and reduce its impact.

As it appears now, fog’s to initially develop in the late evening hours, most likely first in the south, then spreading north.

Our Timecast model projects a thickening of the fog is to follow areawide, likely reducing visibility to well under a mile well after midnight, and quite possibly carrying into our Wednesday morning commute.

Once the fog lifts Wednesday, don’t expect to see much in the way of sun to emerge. In fact, clouds are, barring a miracle, to dominate for the next several days to come. However, a southwesterly breeze Wednesday should still allow for temperatures to surge well above freezing, perhaps even touching 40° in a spot or two.

Attention then turns to Thursday, as our next weather maker approaches from the northwest. It’s likely to bring a wintry cocktail of rain and snow, and perhaps a bit of freezing rain as well.

Precipitation’s onset late Thursday morning is likely to come in liquid form. However, close attention will need to be paid to temperatures, as they’ll go a long way in dictating weather or not the initial round of rain will freeze on contact.

Toward midday, temperatures will likely have warmed enough that most of us will be seeing rain.

By the afternoon, though, temperatures will begin to fall, and as that’s occurring, precipitation will begin to mix with and eventually change over to snow. A period of several hours of light snow is to be expected, perhaps resulting in modest accumulations of an inch to, at most, two.

