Advertisement

Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he’ll vote to impeach

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Tuesday became the third Republican member of Congress to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Kinzinger said in a statement Trump is responsible for whipping up “an angry mob” that stormed the Capitol last week, leaving five dead. He says “there is no doubt in my mind” that Trump “broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection.”

The House is set to start impeachment proceedings against Trump on Wednesday.

The president faces a single impeachment charge, incitement to insurrection, for his actions surrounding the mob attack on the Capitol, the worst domestic assault on the building in the nation’s history.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House Republican, and Republican Rep. John Katko of New York said earlier Tuesday that they would vote to impeach Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Dave Syverson releases statement, opposes Illinois Criminal Reform bill

Latest News

Travel agencies
Agencies expect travel to increase once vaccine is distributed
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is likely over much of the Stateline Thursday,...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/13/2021
After 36 years the Illinois House is under new leadership. Lawmakers elect Rep. Emanuel Chris...
Emanuel Chris Welch replaces Michael Madigan as Illinois’ Speaker of the House
American Red Cross continues giving 24/7 help during the holidays
State Farm matching American Red Cross donations up to $100K
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV