City First Church hosting drive-thru food distribution Thursday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church in Rockford will host another drive-thru food distribution on Thursday at 10 a.m.

“In an effort to help bring a solution and provide hope to those in need in the community, City First will be hosting its 12th food distribution during this pandemic which has totaled over 1.5 million pounds of food given away since April 2020,” the church said in an announcement on Tuesday.

This time, the church expects to feed nearly 1,800 households. There will be semi-trucks filled with thousands of pounds of dairy, protein, and produce from their partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The drive-thru will go on as supplies last at the Main Auditorium parking lot at 5950 Spring Creek Rd. The experience will be contactless to provide maximum safety for all involved. Recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicle while the team members take proper precaution to place the food into the trunks of each car.

In order to receive multiple large boxes of food, participants are asked to provide room in their trunk ahead of time.

“As the effects of COVID-19 continue to affect families in our area, our church is committed to do what we can to help ease burdens that so many carry. We are thankful to be in a position to partner with Northern Illinois Food Bank for those in need. We also invite anyone in need of encouragement during this difficult season to join us for our online or in-person services,” Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church said.

City First Church desires not only to provide food and resource needs to the city, but also to be a beacon of hope. To learn more about City First Church as well as all City First is doing during this time, visit here.

