Warmer For The Next Few Days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting this Tuesday with sunshine, we will work in some clouds as the day moves along. Highs will reach the mid 30′s with a southwest wind around 10 MPH. Temperatures will remain steady tonight in the mid to upper 20′s. We’re shooting for 40 both Wednesday and Thursday with a chance or a rain/snow mixture by Thursday early afternoon. We could pick up an inch of snow by Friday morning.

