Advertisement

Warmer For The Next Few Days

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting this Tuesday with sunshine, we will work in some clouds as the day moves along. Highs will reach the mid 30′s with a southwest wind around 10 MPH. Temperatures will remain steady tonight in the mid to upper 20′s. We’re shooting for 40 both Wednesday and Thursday with a chance or a rain/snow mixture by Thursday early afternoon. We could pick up an inch of snow by Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police respond to the 400 block of Webster Ave. for a shooting.
Shooting investigation on Webster Ave. in Rockford
Rockford woman shot while driving
Letter posted at Rockford City Hall
Rockford Police arrest a man while removing protester tents at city hall
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Manatee mutilated by someone who etched ‘Trump’ onto its back in Fla.

Latest News

It's likely most, if not all of our area will be treated to several hours of sun Tuesday...
Mixed sunshine increasingly likely to make appearance Tuesday
While mostly cloudy skies are likely for the first part of Tuesday, it's possible that sun may...
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/11/2021
Clouds Continue This Monday
Clouds Continue This Monday
Clouds have dominated all month long thus far, but the news isn't entirely bad.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 1/10/2021