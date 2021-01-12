Advertisement

Twitter bans more than 70,000 QAnon-linked accounts

By CNN
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - Twitter has been on an enforcement spree, suspending more than 70,000 accounts for promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory since Friday.

The social media company considers the messages posted to these accounts violations of its terms of service because they can spread violence. Many users have multiple accounts that were banned.

Major adherents whose accounts were removed include former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, a lawyer for President Donald Trump.

QAnon followers were widely visible at the protests that turned into a riot at the Capitol building last week.

Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platform two days after that incident, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

QAnon followers claim many things, including that politicians and celebrities work with global governments to sexually abuse children and that 5G cellular networks spread COVID-19. None of the group’s theories have ever been proven.

