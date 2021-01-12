Advertisement

Schnucks customers help donate $300K to The Salvation Army

Customers donated $267,214 and Schnucks added $32,786 to bring the total to $300,000.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $300,000 to The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign through Schnucks’ “Round Up at the Register.”

Schnucks customers had the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100 percent of donations from the nearly two-week campaign benefited The Salvation Army. Customers donated $267,214 and Schnucks added $32,786 to bring the total to $300,000.

“Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the need in our community is as great as ever, and once again this year, our customers showed their endless generosity by supporting The Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “It’s through partnerships with organizations such as The Salvation Army, who do so much to support those less fortunate in our community, that we are able to continue on our mission of nourishing people’s lives.”

All money raised during “Round Up at the Register” stay in the market in which they were donated to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, child care and job training throughout the year, according to Schnucks.

The funds donated through the round up are in addition to those donated by Schnucks customers who gave at The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles that were located at all Schnucks stores through Christmas Eve.

