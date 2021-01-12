Advertisement

Rockford man indicted on child porn charges

Each count of producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.
Winnebago County Inmate List(Winnebago County Inmate List)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gary W. Wilson, 50 of Rockford, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of producing child pornography and committing felony sex offenses while he was required to register as a sex offender on Tuesday.

Wilson was charged with four counts of producing child pornography via the internet and one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor when he was required to be registered as a sex offender.

According to the indictment between June 2018 and April 2019, Wilson did knowingly use, persuade, induce, and entice four minors, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and transmitting that visual depiction via the internet.

The indictment also alleges that the production of child pornography by Wilson occurred while he was required to be registered as a sex offender.

Each count of producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison, and a $250,000 maximum fine. The count of committing a felony offense involving a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years that must be served after any sentence for production of child pornography. If Wilson is convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of Illinois.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Rockford Police Department assisted in the investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Love.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

