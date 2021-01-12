Advertisement

Rockford man, 26, identified after fatal Webster Ave. shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified a 26-year-old Rockford man after a homicide Sunday night on Webster Avenue.

At 7:10 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of Webster Ave. for a report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived, a 26-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim was identified as Ezekiel Ingram, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

He was taken to a local hospital where the Rockford man was pronounced dead. This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover memorial expenses.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

