Advertisement

Rockford City Council approves resolution to cannabis fund

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the form of an 11 to 2 vote, the Rockford City Council approves to allocate money from the cannabis fund to help support programs.

“We wanted to garner revenue and make it into something positive in our city,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

“Some of the items listed in the ordinance created a vagarity as to how the funds will be used and as such how do you measure the effectiveness?” 1st Ward Alderperson Tim Durkee said.

Durkee says his “no” vote comes doesn’t come from the intent of the program, rather he feels the policy could be more direct.

“My second point was to apply this money more for economic development there’s some areas in the city that are challenged they’re struggling,” Durkee said.

The resolution will allocate funds to specific programs that address issues like gun violence and poverty. 9th Ward Alderperson Bill Rose supports it, he believes it could help expunge some marijuana charges.

“It’s a pretty big win,” Rose said. “Hopefully we can move forward as a community and address the key inequity components that are associated with marijuana.”

To receive funding each program would need to be approved by the city council where members would decide who gets what.

“The objective is to make this program as effective for Rockford as we can,” Durkee said.

No programs or initiatives have been targeted for the fund yet, but the city believes this will aid in efforts to invest in underserved areas in the region.

CANNABIS FUND: Tonight, City Council approved a resolution creating a Cannabis Fund. The 3% sales tax on recreational...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police respond to the 400 block of Webster Ave. for a shooting.
Shooting investigation on Webster Ave. in Rockford
Rockford woman shot while driving
Letter posted at Rockford City Hall
Rockford Police arrest a man while removing protester tents at city hall
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Manatee mutilated by someone who etched ‘Trump’ onto its back in Fla.

Latest News

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and...
Goodwill offers free tax prep services
WCCMHB funding
WCCMHB funding
Rockford City Council approves resolution to cannabis fund
Rockford City Council approves resolution to cannabis fund
Fatal fire in 1700 block of 12th Ave.
Person dead firefighter injured in 12th Ave. fire
23 News has learned the fire that crews have been working on for the better part of three hours...
One dead, firefighter injured in 12th Ave. apartment fire