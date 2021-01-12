One dead, firefighter injured in 12th Ave. apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News has learned the fire that crews have been working on for the better part of three hours has turned fatal.

Dozens of Rockford firefighters got to the scene of an apartment fire around 7:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of 12th Ave.

#UPDATE. 1700 17th Avenue. Fire under control. Multi family apartment building. One firefighter transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/zpQ0CfvbzX — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) January 12, 2021

Fire officials say they believe the fire started in the upper level of the apartment which contained 10 to 12 units. Officials confirm one person dead at the scene and a firefighter is transported to a local hospital with burns.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

We will update this story as more information is released.

