Mixed sunshine increasingly likely to make appearance Tuesday
Temperatures to gradually warm this week, multiple 40s a possibility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the vast majority of our Monday again featured a stubborn overcast, parts of the area were treated to some limited breaks in the cloud cover in favor of sunshine during the day’s late afternoon hours. When all’s said and done, though, Monday’s to go in the books as being the tenth consecutive overcast day officially in Rockford. It’s now been two weeks since we’ve had even a partly cloudy sky here.
It could certainly be worse, though, and in many places, indeed it has been! Millions of Texans found themselves digging out from snow late this weekend. Parts of the Longhorn State picked up more than nine inches of snow Sunday into early Monday, which is more than four times what Rockford’s officially seen in all of January thus far. The 4.4 inches of snow in Waco is the single biggest snow event there since 1982!
In addition to the month being, for the most part, snow-free, it’s also been a mild one thus far! Each of January’s first eleven days have posted temperature surpluses, due in large part to warm overnight temperatures, and that’s a trend that’s likely to continue for several more days! What’s more, sunshine’s increasingly likely to make a few appearances during that time.
Tuesday’s to start off rather cloudy, as a weak cold front continues to drop southward through the region.
In all likelihood, by midday, mixed sun is likely to return across a good portion of the area.
The combination of a few hours of sunshine and a west-southwesterly breeze should produce temperatures in the middle 30s areawide. Those who see the most sun, especially to the west of Rockford, temperatures into the upper 30s are possible.
Snowmelt’s likely to occur thanks to the mixed sunshine and milder temperatures Tuesday. The added moisture given off by the melting snow is likely to contribute to the redevelopment of low clouds and fog overnight into early Wednesday. It remains to be seen just how dense the fog may become.
Similar to Tuesday, Wednesday’s also to get off to a cloudy, though relatively mild start.
However, by the time the afternoon rolls around, model projections favor a return to partial sunshine. With a more established southwesterly wind in tow, Wednesday appears to be an increasingly likely candidate to produce 2021′s first 40° temperatures.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.