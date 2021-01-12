League of Women Voters pen letter to Ill. Rep. Chesney, Sen. Stewart

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The League of Women Voters of Stephenson and Jo Daviess County wrote a letter directed to local lawmakers on Tuesday.

“Honorable Brian Stewart

Honorable Andrew Chesney

Dear Senator Stewart and Representative Chesney,

We are eagerly waiting for a public statement from you about the assault on the Capitol this past week and the very real threat of further violence. We know that you have no responsibility nationally, but we also know that as our locally elected officials, your words can inspire or discourage actions. Your public position can help to quell the fear and anger that is growing in this country or further ignite it. Your silence can also speak just as loudly, leaving those whom you represent to make assumptions about your support of our Constitution.

As we have seen in the last week, words have consequences. To that end we would like you to publicly answer the following questions:

First, do you believe there was massive voter fraud in the November 3, 2020 election?

Second, do you believe that the attacks on Congress Wednesday, January 6, 2021, were justified?

Third, there is much talk about there being armed mob action at our Illinois State Capitol in the coming 10 days. Will you speak out about this in order to deter your constituents and others from participating?

The League of Women Voters is a unique non-partisan organization that was founded with the purpose of promoting the right to vote – and to educate people about the process. We are shocked and disheartened that the results of a lawful and certified election would not be trusted and honored. Our National League of Women Voters has taken the unprecedented stand to support impeachment of President Trump for his actions last Wednesday.

It is truly a time for all of us to examine our commitment to our democracy.

Your prompt response is necessary to make a difference.

Sincerely,

Members of the League of Women Voters of Stephenson County

Members of the League of Women Voters of Jo Daviess Count,” the letter said.

The League of Women Voters of Freeport say they are very disappointed in the lack of official response to the violent assault on our nation’s Capitol building last week. They also feel this silence could be contributing to further unrest and threats, per a statement on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.