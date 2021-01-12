Keep Northern Ill. Beautiful offering free Christmas tree recycling until Jan. 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are 12 Christmas tree recycling sites available until Jan. 15 in Northern Illinois.

“Mulch may be retrieved at any of 12 locations, using your own containers and shovels, for as long as it lasts at each chipping site. Availability is not guaranteed. Any extra mulch is cleared away by March 1 for use in parks and by cities, townships, or tree farms,” according to Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.

No trees will be accepted after Jan. 15. These trees will be chipped and the mulch will be available for free while supplies last or until the end of February. Just bring your own containers.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful)

Remove all wire, plastic bags and decorations. No wreaths, flocked trees or stands and obey signage at locations, according to KNIB.

