Gov. Pritzker activates National Guard ahead of Biden inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker has ordered the activation of approximately 200 Illinois National Guard members in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

“In the wake of the recent incident at the Capitol, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration is of the utmost importance,” Gov. Pritzker said. “The Illinois National Guard is renown for its exemplary soldiers and airmen and I am proud to have them represent Illinois alongside other servicemembers during the upcoming presidential inauguration.”

Approximately 100 Illinois Army National Guard Military Police Soldiers from the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s 33rd Military Police Battalion will support the inauguration. The battalion is based in Bloomington with subordinate units in Springfield, Freeport and Fort Sheridan. In addition, a small medical team is being activated to support the Military Police.

“Supporting the presidential inauguration is a great opportunity for the Illinois National Guard to be part of history and represent the state of Illinois,” Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard said. “Our Soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and I have full confidence in their abilities to support local and federal agencies as needed.”

About 45 Security Forces Airmen from the 183rd Wing based in Springfield, the 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base, and the 182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria, will be activated to support the Presidential Inauguration. Another 30 Airmen from the Illinois Air National Guard will be activated to provide communication, logistics, and religious support.

“About 10 Soldiers with the 5th Civil Support Team, based in Bartonville, will support the District of Columbia National Guard’s 33rd Civil Support Team. The Illinois National Guard will assist federal and local agencies to ensure safety and security during the inauguration,” according to the Illinois National Guard.

