Goodwill offers free tax prep services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As 2020 brought unemployment, stimulus checks and a new career for many, filing taxes this year could be a challenge, but Goodwill is here to help.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and filing sites beginning January 25, 2021.

This will be the 12th year that Goodwill offers this service in conjunction with the IRS and the United Way of the Rock River Valley. Goodwill’s tax sites offer free tax preparation and filing to individuals and families with income less than $57,000. Goodwill’s IRS certified volunteer tax preparers will also assist community members in claiming any special credits and deductions for which they may be eligible.

“With our Covid-19 safety protocols in place, our IRS certified volunteers are ready to safely help our tax clients ease the stress that filing a tax return can bring to so many,” said Lance Perkins, GoodTAXES Program Manager. “Along with easing stress, our free tax preparation service helps households save more of their hard-earned income at a time when each dollar saved matters.”

Goodwill’s free tax sites will be hosted at the following locations:

1. Rockford Goodwill Mission Services Center - 850 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL

o Mondays thru Wednesdays and Fridays - 9am to 4pm

2. HomeStart Rockford - 803 N. Church St., Rockford, IL

o Select Tuesdays - 9am to 3pm

3. HomeStart Freeport - 307 W. Main St., Freeport, IL

o Select Tuesdays - 9am to 3pm

For more information or to schedule an appointment online, go to http://www.goodwillni.org/good-taxes or call (815) 987-6200.

Goodwill is also offering federal and state tax filing online through the My Free Taxes Program. For those who would like to complete their own taxes online, free of charge, they can go to https://www.myfreetaxes.com.

Last year, Goodwill’s tax sites served 2,338 individuals which saved tax clients over $410,000 in tax preparation fees.

