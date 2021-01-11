YMCA of Rock River Valley awarded nearly $12K grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YMCA of Rock River Valley received an $11,885 grant to support its remote learning program in serving local families and students.

The grant was awarded by the Bengt and Mary Kuller Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois’ Community Grants Program.

As COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the community, parents question the safety of having their children back in school, but face the need to return to work. Supervised remote education offers remote learning sites, with small group sizes, and a focus on cleanliness, along with enrichment activities for fun and recreation and adult mentors who provide guidance for students -- a viable option for already stressed families, according to the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

To learn more about the Y’s remote learning program, visit here.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant, which allows the Y to build its capacity for serving the community during this pandemic year,” Trisha Tousant, Chief Operating Officer, YMCA of Rock River Valley said. “We want to continue to be emergency-ready for any future situations that might arise keeping children out of school -- whether that is because their family is concerned for the child’s safety or the schools are not operating because of health concerns or a natural or health disaster.”

The grant dollars will be used to enhance internet connectivity at YMCA sites, purchase new Chromebooks to support students and to install new automated external defibrillator machines at two proposed sites that could expand their program. AED’s are a requirement in serving youth in this capacity, according to the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

