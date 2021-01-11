Advertisement

Washington Monument access shut down, citing threats surrounding inauguration

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The National Park Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

Park officials say that groups involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through Jan. 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police respond to the 400 block of Webster Ave. for a shooting.
Shooting investigation on Webster Ave. in Rockford
Rockford woman shot while driving
Letter posted at Rockford City Hall
Rockford Police arrest a man while removing protester tents at city hall
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Manatee mutilated by someone who etched ‘Trump’ onto its back in Fla.

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news...
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Early warning signs emerge for GOP after US Capitol riots
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and...
Goodwill offers free tax prep services
Vice President Mike Pence is being urged to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President...
House giving VP ultimatum before impeachment proceedings begin