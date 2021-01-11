Advertisement

Two Rockford organizations work together to provide a safe game of basketball

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of sitting on the sidelines during the pandemic, some area basketball players are back on the courts and looking to win.

100 Percent Hoop Rockford and Club Two Fundamentals host a 2-ball shootout game to allow those players who have been eager to get on the courts since March a chance to show off their skills and win. Jerry Goldsmith with 100 Percent Hoops Rockford says he’s excited to see the gym filled with basketball players and says COVID guidelines are being followed.

“Having 4 courts with 2 players on a half and those sharing a half spread apart, that meets the requirements and they still get to be out and be recreational,” Goldsmith said.

