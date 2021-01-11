Rockford Walk For Life scheduled for Jan. 23

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Walk For Life will hold prayer, host speakers and take a walk near the Rockford Federal Courthouse on Jan. 23.

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Rockford Federal Courthouse at 327 S. Church St., and the walk will end at the same location. There is expected to be free parking near the courthouse.

Those attending will be joining in prayer, listen to speakers and walk with other attendees. Attendees will “pray that the Roe V. Wade decision is overturned.”

Speakers include:

Hope Miller, President Crusaders for Life

Chris Iverson, Chicago Pro-Life Future

Danniel Pribble, Rockford Family Initiative

Joe and Ann Schiedler, Pro-Life Action League

