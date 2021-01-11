Advertisement

Rockford Walk For Life scheduled for Jan. 23

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Rockford Federal Courthouse at 327 S. Church St.
Rockford Walk For Life
Rockford Walk For Life(Rockford Walk For Life)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Walk For Life will hold prayer, host speakers and take a walk near the Rockford Federal Courthouse on Jan. 23.

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Rockford Federal Courthouse at 327 S. Church St., and the walk will end at the same location. There is expected to be free parking near the courthouse.

Those attending will be joining in prayer, listen to speakers and walk with other attendees. Attendees will “pray that the Roe V. Wade decision is overturned.”

Speakers include:

  • Hope Miller, President Crusaders for Life
  • Chris Iverson, Chicago Pro-Life Future
  • Danniel Pribble, Rockford Family Initiative
  • Joe and Ann Schiedler, Pro-Life Action League

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police respond to the 400 block of Webster Ave. for a shooting.
Shooting investigation on Webster Ave. in Rockford
Rockford woman shot while driving
Letter posted at Rockford City Hall
Rockford Police arrest a man while removing protester tents at city hall
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Manatee mutilated by someone who etched ‘Trump’ onto its back in Fla.

Latest News

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and...
Goodwill offers free tax prep services
WCCMHB funding
WCCMHB funding
Rockford City Council approves resolution to cannabis fund
Rockford City Council approves resolution to cannabis fund
Fatal fire in 1700 block of 12th Ave.
Person dead firefighter injured in 12th Ave. fire
23 News has learned the fire that crews have been working on for the better part of three hours...
One dead, firefighter injured in 12th Ave. apartment fire