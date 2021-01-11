Rockford PD open murder investigation after Webster Ave. shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a murder from Sunday night on Webster Avenue.

At 7:10 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of Webster Ave. for a report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived, a 26-year-old Black man was suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital where the Rockford man was pronounced dead. This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz. His name will be released pending notification of all next of kin.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

