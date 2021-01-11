Rockford churches come together to bless the Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While there has been an Orthodox Christian presence in Winnebago County for over 90 years, Sunday marks the eighth time that the blessing of water will be celebrated outdoors for the Rock River.

Despite the cold, Christ The Savior Orthodox Church held the ceremony at the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum. Blessing the river is an old tradition in the Eastern Orthodox Church. Church leaders say it’s based on the old testament, when bitter water was made sweet, and by blessing one portion of the water you are actually blessing everyone in the Rockford area.

“In ancient times water, they believed water was in everything and so when we bless water we are actually asking God to bless all of creation and it celebrates the time he was baptized by his cousin John the Baptist and the trinity was revealed,” said Jonathan Bannon, Priest.

