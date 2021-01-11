Rockford alley garbage collection to resume where possible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City’s garbage contractor, Rock River Disposal, continues to be challenged by ice accumulation in many alleys.

Alley collection will resume the week of January 11 for alleys that are serviceable, but delays may continue in those where conditions have not improved.

A city of Rockford contractor will leverage additional equipment and resources throughout the week to improve accessibility for collection routes scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday.

As the week moves forward, the city will post and update a list of the alleys that remain under delay on the Rockford sanitation webpage (https://rockfordil.gov/city-departments/community-and-economic-development/sanitation/).

Residents of those impacted alleys may continue to place garbage curbside to ensure collection.

For updates, questions or concerns, residents can visit Rock River Disposal’s website at www.rockriverdisposal.com, download its WasteConnect App or call Rock River Disposal at 815-965-2489.

