Police investigating after armed robbery in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating after gas station was robbed on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Mobil gas station at 321 N. Alpine for a report of an armed robbery at 2:30 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim said as he attempted to get gas, a 20-something Black man called out to him. As the victim approached, the passenger of the suspect vehicle pulled him into the window of the car, brandished a gun and demanded money. The victim gave him cash and was able to break free.

The suspect exited his vehicle and attempted to get into the victim’s vehicle, at which point the victim remotely locked his vehicle and the suspects fled in their car. The suspects are Black men, 24 to 30 years of age. One has a red cross tattoo under his right eye, short haircut and the other suspect has dreads, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Soon after this incident, officers were called to Fas Fuel at 5330 E. State for a similar report. Upon arrival, officers met with a victim who said that when he exited his vehicle, a 20-something Black man pulled at the car door and started punching him.

The victim started to return the punches, at which point the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. A second suspect, another 20-something Black man, grabbed a necklace off the victim’s neck and then both suspects fled in their vehicle. The suspect vehicle is listed as a dark-colored Pontiac Grand Prix, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.