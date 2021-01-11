National Blood Donor Month highlights constant need for donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center has joined other centers across the country in recognizing National Blood Donor Month.

This comes during a national blood shortage and global pandemic. Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals, with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the U.S., according to ADRP, an international division of America’s Blood Centers.

One in seven patients entering a hospital needs blood, less than 10 percent of Americans donate blood, only 12 percent of blood donations come from millennials and one in 83 births requires a blood transfusion, according to the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

To ensure blood is available when needed, communities worldwide rely on the commitment of altruistic blood donors who empower blood centers to continue serving their communities through the availability of a safe and robust blood supply.

“Donations truly have a local impact by helping neighbors, family members and friends,” according to the RRVBC.

Locally, RRVBC needs to see 700 donors per week to supply 10 hospitals in the region. Individuals can donate whole blood every 56 days, or eight weeks.

“We saw a great need in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we also saw a great community response to that need,” Heidi Ognibene, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock River Valley Blood Center said. “Hundreds of new donors came through our doors, and for that we are grateful. The need for blood never goes away, so we’re challenging people to commit to one more donation in 2021 than the previous year.”

The pandemic also created a need for convalescent plasma – plasma that could be collected from people who recovered from COVID-19 to help others diagnosed with coronavirus. RRVBC has seen a steady flow of returning plasma donors during the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an unprecedented fluctuation in both supply and the need for blood. We thank all current and future blood and convalescent plasma donors for their commitment to saving lives and encourage those who have previously donated to reconnect with your local blood center as a handful of guidelines have changed such as travel restrictions, increasing the number of eligible donors,” Lisa Entrikin, RRVBC CEO and ADRP President said. “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood which must always be immediately available on the shelf. Blood has a very short shelf-life span and must be constantly replenished year-round to ensure availability for all patients.”

Individuals feeling healthy and well are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment here, on the myRRVBC app, or by calling 815-965-8751. Walk-ins are also welcome at one of the four RRVBC donor centers in Rockford, Belvidere, or Freeport or at a mobile blood drive. Organizations are also encouraged to call about hosting blood drives to help support the community need.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.