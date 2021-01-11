Advertisement

Manatee mutilated by someone who etched ‘Trump’ onto its back in Fla.

The slow-moving warm-blooded mammals are known to congregate in Florida’s warmer waters during the Winter.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
By CBS Miami
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MIAMI (CBS) - Federal wildlife authorities in Florida are looking for the person or persons who mutilated a manatee by carving the word “Trump” onto its back, according to CBS 4 Miami.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the manatee was discovered Sunday in the headwaters of the Homosassa River in Citrus County, about 75 miles north of the Tampa Bay area.

The animal harassment case was first reported by the Citrus County Chronicle, which showed a picture of the gentle sea cow with the name of the U.S. president clearly visible etched into its skin, according to CBS 4 Miami.

“The US Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee,” the paper said.

Manatees are protected by the Endangered Species Act and it is a federal criminal offense to harass the gentle sea cows punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison, according to CBS 4 Miami.

The slow-moving warm-blooded mammals are known to congregate in Florida’s warmer waters during the Winter.

Authorities are seeking any information on who might be responsible. Just call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922) and information will be forwarded to the USFWS.

The Center for Biological Diversity is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons responsible, according to CBS 4 Miami.

“It’s heartbreaking that this manatee was subjected to this vile, criminal act,” said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the Center. “It’s clear that whoever harmed this defenseless, gentle giant is capable of doing grave violence and needs to be apprehended immediately.”

