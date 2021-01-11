Khem Arboretum partners with Franchesco’s Ristorante

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden has partnered with Franchesco’s Ristorante.

The Franchesco’s team will be heading up all venue rentals for the entire Klehm non-profit organization. Instead of contacting Klehm to coordinate an on-site event, the public will now reach out to the Franchesco’s Restaurant Group directly.

“Our garden pavilion is an extremely sought-after wedding reception site, along with many other beautiful gathering areas both indoors and out,” said Alex Mills, Executive Director of Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden. “We thought it would make sense to let Franchesco’s do what they do best so we can concentrate on what we do best, which is care for and grow our beautiful grounds and gardens as part of our mission: To maintain a living museum for the enjoyment, education and inspiration of all people.”

At over 155 acres in size, guests and visitors are able to host events for 25 guests all the way up to 500 guests.

To further entice future brides and grooms during this challenging time, Franchesco’s will be offering a $1,000 signing bonus to any couple who books their 2021 reception date by Jan. 31.

Klehm Arboretum offers a variety of indoor and outdoor settings to host a ceremony, reception or photography opportunities, all on landscapes and gardens filled with flowers, trees and shrubs, according to Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden.

“We are honored to have been selected by Klehm for this partnership role,” said Michelle LaMay, General Manager Franchesco’s Restaurant Group. “I remember how it felt to plan for my own wedding as a busy professional before our family built the new banquet center. Now it’s my job to make sure we’re delivering a consistently remarkable experience to our wedding guests, whether it’s an on-site reception at our restaurant, or off-site at Klehm.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.