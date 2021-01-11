IDPH: 4,776 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths added

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths on Monday.

- Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 1 female 40′s, 2 males 40′s, 2 females 50′s, 2 males 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 7 males 60′s, 5 females 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 7 females 80′s, 7 males 80′s, 3 females 90′s, 3 males 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 80′s

- Lake County: 1 male 80′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Livingston County: 1 male 40′s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70′s

- Will County: 1 male 60′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases, including 17,627 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,697 specimens for a total 14,169,986.

As of Sunday night, 3,540 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 4 to 10 is 7.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 4 to 10 is 8.9 percent.

