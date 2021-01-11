Advertisement

House Speaker Madigan ‘suspends’ campaign for retention

The campaign is for a House leader for the 102nd General Assembly, which will be inaugurated on Wednesday.
Photo courtesy of Illinois General Assembly.
Photo courtesy of Illinois General Assembly.(WIFR)
By JOHN O'CONNOR
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on Monday said he was “suspending” his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post.

Madigan, the longest-serving leader of a legislative body in U.S. history, issued a statement that began, “This is not a withdrawal.”

But it urged House Democrats to “work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for speaker.”

Madigan has led the House almost continuously since 1983. He has been dogged recently by a Justice Department investigation into a bribery scheme involving utility ComEd.

The 78-year-old Chicago Democrat has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing. But in a caucus vote Sunday, his support fell short of the 60 votes needed for his retention.

The campaign is for a House leader for the 102nd General Assembly, which will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police respond to the 400 block of Webster Ave. for a shooting.
Shooting investigation on Webster Ave. in Rockford
Rockford woman shot while driving
Letter posted at Rockford City Hall
Rockford Police arrest a man while removing protester tents at city hall
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Manatee mutilated by someone who etched ‘Trump’ onto its back in Fla.

Latest News

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and...
Goodwill offers free tax prep services
WCCMHB funding
WCCMHB funding
Rockford City Council approves resolution to cannabis fund
Rockford City Council approves resolution to cannabis fund
Fatal fire in 1700 block of 12th Ave.
Person dead firefighter injured in 12th Ave. fire
23 News has learned the fire that crews have been working on for the better part of three hours...
One dead, firefighter injured in 12th Ave. apartment fire