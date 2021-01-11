Advertisement

Dozens of vendors sell crafts at new Belvidere store

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Looking to take a class learning to paint, make cards or scrapbook? Well you can find everything you might need at a new store in Belvidere where vendors of all types sell their crafts.

In December Gnome Land and More opened in the Mural City. It’s a shop made up of different local vendors who rent a booth and can sell their items to customers. Venor Robin Mann says it’s nice to have a place she can rely on to sell her items each weekend as many craft shows were cancelled in 2020.

“It’s really nice to come in for a weekend, rent a space because yes because all of our regular vendor events were shut down because of the pandemic,” Mann said.

