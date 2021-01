ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs in the upper 20′s. Cloudy tonight with temperatures remaining steady in the upper 20′s to right around 30. Warming expected starting tomorrow as we hit the middle 30′s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday we top out around 40!

