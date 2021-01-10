Advertisement

Stroll on State decorations return to storage

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two large groups of volunteers flood downtown Rockford Saturday to pack up the final Stroll on State decorations, and put a bow on the holiday season.

“We helped put up the decorations and we want to help put them away,” Volunteer Mackenzie Wallace said.

From Rockford’s Christmas tree to each set of lights the decorations that drive the Stroll on State make their way into storage for the year.

“We are blessed every year to have a great group of volunteers who comes now in January to put everything away to finish well our stroll on state season and the most of our holiday season in downtown Rockford,” Rockford Area Conventions & Visitors Bureau President and CEO John Groh said.

Groh says there are two groups of volunteers that help in the morning and evening to pack away the decorations.

“Rockford is a generous community and its people are phenomenal that we have been from the very first year blessed with an army of volunteers.”

Some of those volunteers have helped every year to pack away the decorations, but others say they join in this year to do right by the community they live in.

“You’re trying to represent your community and everything and do a good for your community,” Wallace said

Although packing the boxes to the brim can be grim for some Groh says this is just the beginning for the next Stroll on State in Rockford.

“We’ll immediately begin to recap what worked and what can be different in the coming year and come fall we will be announcing details for next year,” Groh said.

Groh says it is too early to make announcements about the 2021 Stroll on State but adds some of the 2020 events did help them learn more about what the community enjoys.

