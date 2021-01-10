Advertisement

Rockford Police arrest a man while removing protester tents at city hall

Public Works officials posted notice asking protesters to remove items and leave city hall by 1 p.m. Sunday
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is arrested during a clash between protesters and Rockford Police officers while tents that housed members of the May 30th Alliance are removed from city hall.

“Day 101 we will be here day 200 we will be here day 356 we will be right here,” Community Activist Ari Perez said.

After 100 days of protest in front of Rockford City Hall, protesters say they received a notice to clear the area and leave by 1 p.m.

Letter posted at Rockford City Hall
Letter posted at Rockford City Hall(wifr)

“It goes to show they don’t want this issue to be talked about they don’t want these things for these things to be publicized,” Community Activist Leslie Rolfe said.

Just before 3 p.m. Rockford Police officers, Public Works officials, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at city hall to remove the remaining tents while dozens of protesters were on scene.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara posted a series of tweets about the protest at City Hall.

The City of Rockford also posted a statement to their social media accounts about the protest, and some issues people have encountered at city hall.

UPDATE ON OCCUPATION AT CITY HALL: A group of protestors has occupied space at City Hall since early October. We...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Sunday, January 10, 2021

“As far as I know as far as my experience here nobody physically assaulted anybody nobody made any kind of threats of bodily harm to anybody,” Rolfe said.

Rolfe says the group will continue to occupy the space outside city hall and plans to put more tents up in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police respond to the 400 block of Webster Ave. for a shooting.
Shooting investigation on Webster Ave. in Rockford
Rockford woman shot while driving
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Manatee mutilated by someone who etched ‘Trump’ onto its back in Fla.

Latest News

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and...
Goodwill offers free tax prep services
WCCMHB funding
WCCMHB funding
Rockford City Council approves resolution to cannabis fund
Rockford City Council approves resolution to cannabis fund
Fatal fire in 1700 block of 12th Ave.
Person dead firefighter injured in 12th Ave. fire
23 News has learned the fire that crews have been working on for the better part of three hours...
One dead, firefighter injured in 12th Ave. apartment fire