Rockford Police arrest a man while removing protester tents at city hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is arrested during a clash between protesters and Rockford Police officers while tents that housed members of the May 30th Alliance are removed from city hall.

“Day 101 we will be here day 200 we will be here day 356 we will be right here,” Community Activist Ari Perez said.

After 100 days of protest in front of Rockford City Hall, protesters say they received a notice to clear the area and leave by 1 p.m.

Letter posted at Rockford City Hall (wifr)

“It goes to show they don’t want this issue to be talked about they don’t want these things for these things to be publicized,” Community Activist Leslie Rolfe said.

Just before 3 p.m. Rockford Police officers, Public Works officials, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at city hall to remove the remaining tents while dozens of protesters were on scene.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara posted a series of tweets about the protest at City Hall.

This is unacceptable. I must create an environment where City employees, contractors and the public feel safe to come to work and conduct business at City Hall. — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) January 10, 2021

As I have my entire time in office, I welcome and encourage citizen input through thoughtful and respectful dialogue. — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) January 10, 2021

The City of Rockford also posted a statement to their social media accounts about the protest, and some issues people have encountered at city hall.

UPDATE ON OCCUPATION AT CITY HALL: A group of protestors has occupied space at City Hall since early October. We... Posted by City of Rockford Government on Sunday, January 10, 2021

“As far as I know as far as my experience here nobody physically assaulted anybody nobody made any kind of threats of bodily harm to anybody,” Rolfe said.

Rolfe says the group will continue to occupy the space outside city hall and plans to put more tents up in the near future.

