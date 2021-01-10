Rockford Police arrest a man while removing protester tents at city hall
Public Works officials posted notice asking protesters to remove items and leave city hall by 1 p.m. Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is arrested during a clash between protesters and Rockford Police officers while tents that housed members of the May 30th Alliance are removed from city hall.
“Day 101 we will be here day 200 we will be here day 356 we will be right here,” Community Activist Ari Perez said.
After 100 days of protest in front of Rockford City Hall, protesters say they received a notice to clear the area and leave by 1 p.m.
“It goes to show they don’t want this issue to be talked about they don’t want these things for these things to be publicized,” Community Activist Leslie Rolfe said.
Just before 3 p.m. Rockford Police officers, Public Works officials, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at city hall to remove the remaining tents while dozens of protesters were on scene.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara posted a series of tweets about the protest at City Hall.
The City of Rockford also posted a statement to their social media accounts about the protest, and some issues people have encountered at city hall.
“As far as I know as far as my experience here nobody physically assaulted anybody nobody made any kind of threats of bodily harm to anybody,” Rolfe said.
Rolfe says the group will continue to occupy the space outside city hall and plans to put more tents up in the near future.
