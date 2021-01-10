Sheriff Caruana reacts to police reform bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois lawmakers announced Tuesday a legislative plan for sweeping police reform. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana shares his concerns about house bill 163 and what this could mean for public safety in Illinois.

Caruana released a statement on Facebook Saturday afternoon saying “We respect the efforts of the legislators and support common sense approaches to reforming the criminal justice system. As Sheriff, I have several concerns with House Bill 163 as its being presented. The Illinois Legislature is bringing this 611 page bill up in the so-called “lame duck” session and I think it has far reaching impacts on public safety in the communities we serve. In addition to eliminating the felony murder statute, the bill also gets rid of cash bail for inidviduals arrested for certain crimes. In other areas of the country this has only led to increases in violent crimes and puts victims at risk of being re-victimized. I’m also concerned about a provision that expands electronic monitoring for certain felony offenses, which will also lead to an increase in crime. As law enforcement and lawmakers, we need to work together to come up with a reform bill that will allow us to do our jobs and keep our communities safe. I urge the General Assembly to work with us to examine current policies and procedures and collaboratively decide what needs to be done regarding law enforcement in Illinois.”

