Rockford organization clears snow and ice from area bike paths

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While some people are finding fun ways to enjoy the snow, others find ways to get rid of it. members of I Bike Rockford spent their Saturday at the intersection of Perryville and Riverside clearing off the bike path so people can enjoy the Perryville Bike Path without the worries of hurting themselves on the ice.

“So it’s just a hazard for runners, cyclists, walkers and dog walkers. So it’s just not safe for anyone who uses the recreational path. so we are just  trying to make a safe environment for all the recreational users,” said David Bartucci, I Bike Rockford.

