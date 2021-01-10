Advertisement

Persistent cloudy skies not done yet, small temperature climb also awaits

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Folks, it’s just that time of the year where the clouds have a tougher time of moving away. However with the consistent cloudy times, it’s not all bad news as we are also tracking a small temperature warm-up in the works.

The weather pattern on Saturday will repeat itself for Sunday with more overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 30s. But if you’re eager for some sunshine at times, you’re in luck beginning next week. The forecast calls for both Monday and Tuesday to have partly cloudy skies. These will be the days with the least amount of clouds in the sky since the new year began.

However the second full week of January doesn’t look too bad in the temperature department. Bu Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures look to climb into the upper 30s for highs. This will continue through Thursday where it’s possible a couple 40 degrees spots will appear. That will be hard to come by with the clouds continuing into the week but we will have to wait and see how it plays out.

We are already beginning to look at changes to our weather pattern late next week. A cold front will move through the Stateline and bring colder, Arctic air behind it. Temperatures look to drop by next weekend and it could bring a spotty rain or snow shower with it. High temperatures in the 20s look to be in the forecast around Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 18 and into that week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
J. Hanley, Ill. State’s Attorney Assoc. issue statements on House Bill 163
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
The family of a missing Byron man is asking the Stateline for help in locating Brandon Cuddy.
Search for missing Byron man continues after police investigation halts
Former Lena resident Angie Bauer attended Wednesdays rally at the U.S. Capitol with her three...
Former Lena resident shares her experience at the U.S. Capitol
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules

Latest News

A Pattern Change in the Works
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 1/9/2021
Mild, cloudy and dry stretch ahead
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 1/8/2021
Mild, cloudy and dry stretch ahead
Cloudy skies continue with slight warming trends into next week areawide
Rather Cloudy Skies to Prevail
Rather Cloudy Skies to Prevail