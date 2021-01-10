Persistent cloudy skies not done yet, small temperature climb also awaits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Folks, it’s just that time of the year where the clouds have a tougher time of moving away. However with the consistent cloudy times, it’s not all bad news as we are also tracking a small temperature warm-up in the works.

The weather pattern on Saturday will repeat itself for Sunday with more overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 30s. But if you’re eager for some sunshine at times, you’re in luck beginning next week. The forecast calls for both Monday and Tuesday to have partly cloudy skies. These will be the days with the least amount of clouds in the sky since the new year began.

However the second full week of January doesn’t look too bad in the temperature department. Bu Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures look to climb into the upper 30s for highs. This will continue through Thursday where it’s possible a couple 40 degrees spots will appear. That will be hard to come by with the clouds continuing into the week but we will have to wait and see how it plays out.

We are already beginning to look at changes to our weather pattern late next week. A cold front will move through the Stateline and bring colder, Arctic air behind it. Temperatures look to drop by next weekend and it could bring a spotty rain or snow shower with it. High temperatures in the 20s look to be in the forecast around Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 18 and into that week.

