Advertisement

Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.(Source: Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While tensions at the White House continue, Vice President Mike Pence appears to be moving forward with the transfer of power.

He will be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a source close to Pence.

Biden confirmed he’d be honored to have Pence there.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pence said he has not ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

The person said Pence was keeping it as an option in case Trump becomes more unstable.

The source said some on Pence’s team worry that trying to remove Trump could prompt him to rashly endanger the nation.

Two other people familiar with the matter said Trump has not spoken to Pence since the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

They said Trump is angry at Pence, while the vice president remains “disappointed and saddened” by him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday Rockford Police respond to the 400 block of Webster Ave. for a shooting.
Shooting investigation on Webster Ave. in Rockford
Rockford woman shot while driving
Letter posted at Rockford City Hall
Rockford Police arrest a man while removing protester tents at city hall
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Manatee mutilated by someone who etched ‘Trump’ onto its back in Fla.

Latest News

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Early warning signs emerge for GOP after US Capitol riots
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news...
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is operating its free income tax preparation and...
Goodwill offers free tax prep services
Vice President Mike Pence is being urged to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President...
House giving VP ultimatum before impeachment proceedings begin