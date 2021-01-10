Advertisement

Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Experts say the COVID-19 vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing coronavirus and yet some health care workers, first on the list to get it, are saying no.

Infectious disease specialists are finding that when it comes to frontline workers being hesitant to get the vaccine, it’s normal workers who haven’t seen the first hand effects of the virus or young women who are pregnant or want to have children one day. At long-term care facilities many staff members who fall in a similar category are also refusing the vaccine and theOhio Governor is encouraging those workers to change their minds.

I’ll make this plea right now of anybody who works in a nursing home, you are there working very hard. You have a risk. But also the people in that nursing home have a risk. And this shot does work and is in fact very safe,” said Gov. Mike Dewine.

The U.S. Surgeon General is now telling states that if demand for the shot is low among health care workers that they should move on and start giving the shot to other priority groups.

