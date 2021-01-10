Creating snow forts at Atwood PArk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coronavirus pandemic has caused many people to stay home more than ever before and when you add winter weather on top of it people aren’t leaving their homes at all.

Instructors at Attwood park taught dozens of families to build different types of snow forts and explained why it could be a useful skill. Instructors say winter doesn’t have to be a time to stay cooped up in the house and encourages the community to take part in snow activities.

“I know a lot of people are kind of pent up just being stuck in your house, pretty much all summer and all year and it is nice to get out with a fresh start in 2021 and get outside with some people and have a good time,” said Joshua Luebke, Atwood Park Lead Instructor.

