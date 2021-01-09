Advertisement

Winnebago Co. Health Department urges healthcare workers to register for COVID-19 vaccine

For COVID-19 questions specific to Winnebago County, call the Winnebago County Health Department hotline at 1-815-319-6705.
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WLBT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1a which includes healthcare workers and those in long term care.

“We are working hard to complete Phase 1a so we can advance to Phase 1b as quickly as possible,” according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

For a list of healthcare occupations in phase 1a, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website here.

Healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine should make sure they are registered using the following guidance:

  • For those not affiliated with a healthcare system, register individually using the online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration tool by visiting here.
  • For those working in a health system, contact your administration for details on when you will be vaccinated.
  • For those working in a long term care facilities, contact your administration for details on when you will be vaccinated.
  • For those working in a assisted living, residential treatment programs and other congregate care homes, contact your administration for details on when you will be vaccinated.

