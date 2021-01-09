13 Stateline school districts to receive millions in CARES Act funding

(WIFR) - Millions of dollars are headed to a number of Stateline schools after the Illinois Board of Education announces the state is set to receive $2.5 billion from the federal government.

Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-69 IL) says he is happy this money will become available for districts to put back into the classroom. “It’s important obviously you know we put education at the top its uh paramount importance you know we want to be able to make sure that students and teachers have what they need,” Sosnowski says.

Rockford, Belvidere and Harlem School Districts are amount 13 in the area to receive funding from the CARES Act. “The fact that this money is coming down from the federal government to help shore up our educational needs is important,” Sosnowski says.

RPS 205 is one of the largest recipients on the list. Projected to get more than $64 million, money Sosnowski says will help learning both in the classroom and online. He also says the funding will also help ensure educational needs are met in all environments. Sosnowski says, “All of which be obviously be able to help in the classroom and you know bridge the gap for you know if there’s a connection divide as far as with remote learning or other education use that may come up.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.