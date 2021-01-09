Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year-old Rockford man was arrested after a narcotics investigation on Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office had been receiving complaints from the community regarding a subject selling narcotics at various locations in the Rockford area. After an investigation, the individual was identified as Rockford native Vance S. Patterson.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit apprehended Vance Patterson after he was seen allegedly delivering a large amount of cocaine in the area of 14th Street and 9th Avenue.

The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine and unlawful delivery of 100-400 grams of cocaine.

Anyone with further information regarding this case, or others, is urged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Detective Bureau/ Narcotics Unit at (815) 319-6400.

