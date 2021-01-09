Advertisement

Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation

The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of unlawful delivery of cocaine.
Police
Police(Station)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year-old Rockford man was arrested after a narcotics investigation on Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office had been receiving complaints from the community regarding a subject selling narcotics at various locations in the Rockford area. After an investigation, the individual was identified as Rockford native Vance S. Patterson.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit apprehended Vance Patterson after he was seen allegedly delivering a large amount of cocaine in the area of 14th Street and 9th Avenue.

The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of unlawful delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine and unlawful delivery of 100-400 grams of cocaine.

Anyone with further information regarding this case, or others, is urged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Detective Bureau/ Narcotics Unit at (815) 319-6400.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
J. Hanley, Ill. State’s Attorney Assoc. issue statements on House Bill 163
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
The family of a missing Byron man is asking the Stateline for help in locating Brandon Cuddy.
Search for missing Byron man continues after police investigation halts
Former Lena resident Angie Bauer attended Wednesdays rally at the U.S. Capitol with her three...
Former Lena resident shares her experience at the U.S. Capitol
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
US judge blocks Trump administration’s sweeping asylum rules

Latest News

Some Healthcare workers refuse vaccine
Stroll on State decorations return to storage
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Many health care workers refuse the COVID-19 vaccine
Sheriff Caruana reacts to police reform bill.
Sheriff Caruana reacts to police reform bill
PERRYVILLE PATH CLEARING
Rockford organization clears snow and ice from area bike paths