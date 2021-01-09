Advertisement

Rep. Bustos speaks after riot at US Capitol

She said the day began with a lot of hope and optimism that democracy would play out.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Speaking to 23 News from Washington D.C., Congresswoman Cheri Bustos shared her thoughts after the U.S. Capitol building was broken into by Trump supporters during a riot Wednesday.

She said the day began with a lot of hope and optimism that democracy would play out.

“We completed the work of the people, despite that terrible day, that will long be written about in our history books; and and democracy prevailed this past week; it will continue to prevail,” Rep. Bustos said.

